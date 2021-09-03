Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 339.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $9,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 19,892.4% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 198,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,028 shares of company stock worth $7,308,161. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAX opened at $22.54 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -161.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

