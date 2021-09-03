Royal Bank of Canada Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLBK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $248,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLBK shares. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

