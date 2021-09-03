Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 17,761 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 278.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $942,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 2,538,392 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.03 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

