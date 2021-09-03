Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.53.

ATD.B opened at C$51.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

