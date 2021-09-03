Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

OEG stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.