Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) vs. Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Head to Head Comparison

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Royale Energy alerts:

This table compares Royale Energy and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Tellurian -173.31% -63.23% -33.32%

Royale Energy has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tellurian $37.43 million 36.46 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -6.89

Royale Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tellurian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royale Energy and Tellurian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

Tellurian has a consensus price target of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 100.09%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

Tellurian beats Royale Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H. Hosmer and Donald H. Hosmer in October 1986 and is headquartered in El Cajon, CA.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.