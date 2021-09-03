RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RPT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 2,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

