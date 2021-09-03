RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.66 ($64.31).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

