Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 488,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,793,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.69. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

