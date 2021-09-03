Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,137 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $226.43 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

