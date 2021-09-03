Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 228 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.