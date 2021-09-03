Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

