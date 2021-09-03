Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,752 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of Ryanair worth $85,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ryanair by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ryanair by 19.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $107.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

