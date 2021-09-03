Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $65.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.44.
RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
NYSE RHP opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $86.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
