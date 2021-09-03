Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $65.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE RHP opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

