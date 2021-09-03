Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 30,000 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Safehold stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.