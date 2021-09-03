Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Safehold were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Safehold by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 12.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Safehold by 697.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,426 shares of company stock worth $4,185,094 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $88.27 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

