Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,180.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,155 ($15.09), with a volume of 361313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,152 ($15.05).

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, June 18th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Safestore alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 926.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.