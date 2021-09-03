SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Sells $83,178.38 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) insider Matt Mills sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $83,178.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,545.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matt Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.11 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

