salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.68. 235,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

