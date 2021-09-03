Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$99.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.40.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR opened at C$156.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.11. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$157.27. The stock has a market cap of C$110.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.