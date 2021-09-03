Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

