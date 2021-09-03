Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

SBGSY opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.59.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

