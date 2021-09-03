Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 38.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

