Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Raised by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 18,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $49.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.