Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,163. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

