Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.