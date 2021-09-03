Scotiabank Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$61.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.53.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$51.24 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.36.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

