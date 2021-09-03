Scotiabank Downgrades Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) to Sector Perform

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. Stelco has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

