Scry.info Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $54,097.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00121809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.05 or 0.00786093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

