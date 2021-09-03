Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Up to $31.73

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.73, but opened at $32.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 317,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after buying an additional 218,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

