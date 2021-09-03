Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $772,434.72 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $772,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roger D. Dansey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.89. 724,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.85. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Seagen by 85.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

