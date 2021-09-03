Sei Investments Co. Acquires 58,104 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,104 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.33.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

