Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

