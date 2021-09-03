Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

