Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,091,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

