Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,332 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $32,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

