Sei Investments Co. Sells 35,158 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 35,158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $35,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

