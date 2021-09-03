Sei Investments Co. Sells 52,095 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,095 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of The Kroger worth $28,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

