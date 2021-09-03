SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) versus Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Financial Comparison

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Photronics and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Photronics presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Photronics and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $609.69 million 1.51 $33.82 million $0.52 28.48 SemiLEDs $6.07 million 7.47 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 6.66% 3.93% 3.11% SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Photronics beats SemiLEDs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

