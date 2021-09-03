Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Upgraded by Erste Group to Buy

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Erste Group upgraded shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SEIGY stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $799.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.