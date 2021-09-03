SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.50

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

