Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

