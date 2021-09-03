Sfmg LLC Sells 14,771 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $61,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 184,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $91.43.

