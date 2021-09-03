Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.