Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Shore Bancshares comprises about 1.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 8.08% of Shore Bancshares worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

SHBI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,043. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $209.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. Equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.