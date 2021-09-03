Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

RUA stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.55. The company has a market capitalization of £29.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Rua Life Sciences has a 12 month low of GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Rua Life Sciences Company Profile

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

