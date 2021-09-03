Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
RUA stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.55. The company has a market capitalization of £29.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Rua Life Sciences has a 12 month low of GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.35).
Rua Life Sciences Company Profile
