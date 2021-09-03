Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Declines By 14.2%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. AAON has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

