Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Declines By 17.5%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $25.28 on Friday. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $840.38 million, a PE ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,152 shares of company stock worth $2,743,155 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

