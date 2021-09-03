Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Drops By 14.2%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ CBAT opened at $3.05 on Friday. CBAK Energy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $269.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

