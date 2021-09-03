Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Drops By 14.2%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.
NASDAQ CBAT opened at $3.05 on Friday. CBAK Energy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $269.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.
