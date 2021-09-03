Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Grows By 19.1%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:IGR opened at $9.40 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 99,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 67,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.